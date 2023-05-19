Bahlsen Pick Up! Chocolate Biscuit Bars Hazelnut 5 X 28G

Milk chocolate bar (35%) with a hazelnut filling (9%) between two crisp biscuits.

Chocolate biscuit bar? Biscuits with chocolate? Chocolate with biscuits? Whatever you decide - it's a snappy, crunchy, tasty experience!

Wondering about the Tet sign? The thought is 'everlasting'. And because we as the Bahlsen Family want to build something that endures, you can find it on all our products.

Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Ground Hazelnuts (2.6%), Stabiliser: Glycerol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Evaporated Milk, Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Whey Products (Milk), Emulsifiers: Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavourings, Starch (Wheat), Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

May contain: Eggs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 28g ℮