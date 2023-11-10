Status Tsa Cable Combination Travel Padlock

This combination padlock is perfect for luggage, gym use, on personal lockers and more. With an easy to set and reset combination of your choosing there are no more keys to keep track of. Original Code: 0-0-0 Using this Travel Sentry® Approved lock allows your luggage to be opened, inspected and relocked by security authorities without damage.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C176693

3 Digit Combination Suitable for All Travel Security Compliant Status Quality Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage