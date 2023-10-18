Pantene Pro-V Infinite Length Hair Conditioner 275ml

Pantene Pro-V Infinite Length Cond 275ml

Pantene's Pro-V Infinite Lengths Hair Conditioner for damaged hair helps strengthen mid to long hair and leave it looking healthier. Enriched with niacinamide and vitamin E, it's a strength conditioner that nourishes and helps repair damaged hair from root to tip while preventing split ends. It instantly reverses signs of damage to give smoothness and a healthy looking shine to long hair. Use together with other Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths hair products for a complete hair care routine.

Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Conditioner nourishes mid to long damaged hair to help strengthen it Pro-V blend formula enriched with niacinamide and vitamin E, with no mineral oils or colourants Damaged hair repair from root to tip while preventing split ends, making it look visibly healthier It nourishes & revitalises hair while instantly reversing signs of damage to give smoothness and shine to long hair Tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute 100% recyclable bottle (excluding the cap)

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Polysorbate 20, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Niacinamide, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage