Yorkshire Provender Tomato & Red Pepper Soup & Wensleydale 560G

Tomato and red pepper soup with Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese

Gloriously tangy tomato and sweet red pepper soup, finished with lashings of creamy Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese. No added sugar* *Contains naturally occurring sugars. Made with award winning Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, handcrafted by traditional expert cheese makers in the heart of the Yorkshire dales.

Yorkshire Provender, as good as homemade... if you had the time

Finished with lashings of Yorkshire cheese 1 of 5 a day per portion Low in fat Gluten free Wensleydale Creamery Suitable for vegetarians Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 560G

Low in fat No added sugar

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (25%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Onion, Red Pepper (7%), Wensleydale Cheese (Milk) (5%), Tomato Paste, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Milk

Number of uses

Pot contains two 280g servings

Net Contents

560g ℮