TESCO PLANT CHEF FISH-FREE GOUJONS 250G
£1.70
£6.80/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1112kJ
-
- 265kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.3g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.02g
- 17%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice Protein (45%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Wheat Gluten, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (117g**)
|Energy
|951kJ / 227kcal
|1112kJ / 265kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|29.0g
|34.0g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.5g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.88g
|1.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 233g.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023