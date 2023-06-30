We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO PLANT CHEF FISH-FREE GOUJONS 250G

TESCO PLANT CHEF FISH-FREE GOUJONS 250G

5(1)
£1.70

£6.80/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1112kJ
265kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

high

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 951kJ / 227kcal

Rice protein coated in seasoned batter.
The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.100% Plant Based Crispy salt and vinegar seasoned wheat and rice protein flaky goujons
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Protein (45%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Wheat Gluten, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Preparation and Usage

 

 

