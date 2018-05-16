Encona Canadian Maple Chilli Jam 285Ml

Product Description
- Maple Flavoured Sweet & Sticky Chilli Sauce.
- Tastes that Take You Places
- ...ice skate to the sweet syrup of the frozen north. Warm up with spices and a chilli kick.
- Spice Your Life
- Chilli rating - Mild & Sweet - 1
- Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 285ML
Information
Ingredients
Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Water, Chilli Mash (5%) (Chilli, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Spirit Vinegar, Maple Syrup (4%), Dried Red Peppers, Molasses, Salt, Maple Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Maple Flavouring, Turmeric Powder, Carob Flour), Black Pepper, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, for best flavour store in the fridge and consume within 8 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Wonderful with cheese, makes a great dip, a delicious glaze or elevates your stir-fry and sauces ...so many possibilities!
Name and address
- Made for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Net Contents
285ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|896kJ/211kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|Of which Sugars
|48g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|3.7g
