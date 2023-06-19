We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Regal Baklawa Collection 200g

Regal Baklawa Collection 200g

£3.50

£1.75/100g

Vegetarian

Handmade Flaky Filo Pastry with Syrup & Nuts.Full product range available onlinewww.shopatregal.com
This design is copyright of Regal food products group plc.
The Queen's Awards for Enterprises: International Trade 2022Suitable for vegetariansHalal
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Filo Pastry (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin), Water, Sugar Syrup (Sugar, Glucose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Vegetable Ghee (Vegetable Oils (90% Palm Oil, 10% Rapeseed Oil), Flavour, Colour E160a), Maize Starch, Butter Ghee (Butterfat 99.8%, Flavouring: Ethyl Butyrate) (Milk), Kataifi Pastry (Wheat Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Starch, Salt), Walnut, Cashew, Almond, Pistachio, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

Manufactured in a factory that also processes Peanuts and Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

