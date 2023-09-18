We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Classic Round Tomatoes 6pk

Tesco Classic Round Tomatoes 6pk

£0.85

£0.14/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 typical tomato
Energy
44kJ
11kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 74kJ / 18kcal

Tomatoes.
Grown on the vine to be firm and juicy, an ideal all rounder Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our salad tomatoes are carefully cultivated and vine ripened to be a firm, juicy favourite. A classic all rounder, ideal for slicing or sandwiches.HAND PICKED Grown on the vine to be firm and juicy, an ideal all rounder Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our salad tomatoes are carefully cultivated and vine ripened to be a firm, juicy favourite. A classic all rounder, ideal for slicing or sandwiches.

Ingredients

Tomato

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Canary Islands, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Spain

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Net Contents

6

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use.

