Surf 3 In1 Herbal Washing Capsules 27 Washes 467.1g

Surf 3in1 Hrbl Detergent Cpsls 27 Washes 467.1g

Surf Herbal Extracts 3 in 1 Washing Capsules feature even more of the scent-sation of herbal extracts, with sophisticated scents of velvety peach, refreshing jasmine and clean violet. You can rest assured that your clothes will be brilliantly clean and fresh for longer with these laundry capsules from the UK's no.1 fragrance detergent brand**. Surf Herbal Extracts laundry detergent and its sensational fragrance is available in washing liquid, washing powder, and washing capsules. Its unique formula, featuring essential oil, cares for the fabric in your clothes. Surf's laundry range offers brilliant cleaning while bringing you the joy of fresh fragrance long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of its sweet, warm and uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love every time, even in cold water. Surf 3 in 1 washing capsules are easy to use, being both efficient and convenient for your busy life, and the tub is 100% recyclable. For best results, use one capsule for standard soiling, soft/medium water and a standard load (3-5 kg). Use two capsules for heavy soiling, hard water or a larger load (6-8 kg). *vs previous formulation **Nielsen 52 w/e 01.01.2023

Surf Herbal Extracts 3 in 1 Washing Capsules boast even more* of the scents of velvety peach, refreshing jasmine and clean violet to give your clothes a burst of fragrance released throughout the day 3 in 1 washing capsules give your clothes a brilliant deep clean, even in cold water Simply pop a capsule into the back of the drum, add laundry, and enjoy the great results Formulated with natural essential oil, Surf 3 in 1 washing capsules give you brilliantly clean laundry while caring for your clothes and fabrics Bio washing capsules from Surf, the UK's no.1 fragrance detergent brand** This 27 wash tub of laundry capsules is 100% recyclable

Pack size: 467.1G

Ingredients

5-30%: Nonionic surfactants, Soap. 5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Enzymes, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

27 ℮