We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Baileys Deliciously Light Cream Liqueur 700ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Baileys Deliciously Light Cream Liqueur 700ml
£16.50
£23.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Baileys Delsly Light Cream Liqueur 700ml
  • Deliciously indulgent, creamy and smooth, Baileys Deliciously Light brings you all the flavours you know and love from Baileys Original, now with 40% less calories. With Baileys Deliciously Light you can enjoy the taste of Baileys any time it takes your fancy! Share with friends as a mid week treat, while sat in the sunshine, or for those special celebration moments! Wonderful, rich vanilla notes blend with rich chocolate flavours and delicious Irish cream to bring you a heavenly treat.
  • Deliciously indulgent, creamy and smooth, Baileys Deliciously Light brings you all the flavours you know and love from Baileys Original, now with 40% less calories.
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

0.161

ABV

16.1% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Return to

  • Diageo 1HQ, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS

Net Contents

0.7l

View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here