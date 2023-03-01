Baileys Deliciously Light Cream Liqueur 700ml
Product Description
- Baileys Delsly Light Cream Liqueur 700ml
- Deliciously indulgent, creamy and smooth, Baileys Deliciously Light brings you all the flavours you know and love from Baileys Original, now with 40% less calories. With Baileys Deliciously Light you can enjoy the taste of Baileys any time it takes your fancy! Share with friends as a mid week treat, while sat in the sunshine, or for those special celebration moments! Wonderful, rich vanilla notes blend with rich chocolate flavours and delicious Irish cream to bring you a heavenly treat.
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Alcohol Units
0.161
ABV
16.1% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Return to
- Diageo 1HQ, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS
Net Contents
0.7l
