Super Facialist Anti-Blemish Gel Moisturiser 50Ml

Clarifying Gel Moisturiser "Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"

Super Facialist is a comprehensive skincare range suitable for everyone - combining natural extracts, high performance scientific ingredients and exquisite aromas to give the best results - healthy, beautiful and youthful looking skin. Super Facialist's Anti Blemish Complex combines Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide and a potent blend of Nettle, Watercress and Horsetail extracts to help fight blemishes and keep them at bay. Help keep skin clear and hydrated with this Clarifying Gel Moisturiser. Expertly formulated with Super Facialist's Anti Blemish Complex, at 3%, as well as oil absorbing tapioca to help keep skin soft and shine free. The addition of a Prebiotic helps to rebalance the skin and protect its sensitive microbiome. Dermatologically tested.

Super Facialist is a trademark

Vitamin B3 Gel hydratant clarifiant With 1% salicylic acid for a clearer complexion Oil free

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propanediol, Dimethicone, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Tapioca Starch, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Maltodextrin, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hydroxide, Nasturtium Officinale Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage