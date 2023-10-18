We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Super Facialist Anti-Blemish Gel Moisturiser 50Ml

Super Facialist Anti-Blemish Gel Moisturiser 50Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£15.00

£30.00/100ml

Clarifying Gel Moisturiser"Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"
Super Facialist is a comprehensive skincare range suitable for everyone - combining natural extracts, high performance scientific ingredients and exquisite aromas to give the best results - healthy, beautiful and youthful looking skin.Super Facialist's Anti Blemish Complex combines Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide and a potent blend of Nettle, Watercress and Horsetail extracts to help fight blemishes and keep them at bay.Help keep skin clear and hydrated with this Clarifying Gel Moisturiser. Expertly formulated with Super Facialist's Anti Blemish Complex, at 3%, as well as oil absorbing tapioca to help keep skin soft and shine free. The addition of a Prebiotic helps to rebalance the skin and protect its sensitive microbiome. Dermatologically tested.
Super Facialist is a trademark
Vitamin B3Gel hydratant clarifiantWith 1% salicylic acid for a clearer complexionOil free
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propanediol, Dimethicone, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Tapioca Starch, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Maltodextrin, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hydroxide, Nasturtium Officinale Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Every morning and evening massage onto cleansed face.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here