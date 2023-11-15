Lenor Fabric Conditioner Citrus & White Verbena 42 Washes 1.386Ltr

Lenor Fab Cond Cit Wht Verbena 42w 1.386L

Lenor Citrus & White Verbena fabric softener / fabric conditioner provides long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week. Feel energized and brighten your mood. Sparkling accords of citrus and mango blended with floral notes of verbena will give you a sensation of vitality. With a touch of essential oils.

Long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week Feel energized and brighten your mood. Sparkling accords of citrus and mango blended with floral notes of verbena will give you a sensation of vitality Fabric Softener with plant-based softness (85% of the ingredients contributing to Lenor’s softness are plant-based) With a touch of essential oils Bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and sleeve) and can be recycled again Provides a fresh result even in quick & cold cycles 0% dye in the product

Pack size: 1.368L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

1386ml ℮

Preparation and Usage