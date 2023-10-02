We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fry's 4 Plant Based Chick'n Burgers 320g

Fry's 4 Plant Based Chick'n Burgers 320g

Vegan

Vegan, Soy, Wheat and Pea Protein Based Patties, Breaded with a Seasoned Crumb. Quick-Frozen.
Have you tried our delicious popcorn chick'n?At the heart of Fry's is our love for family and our love for animals. Born from our kitchen in 1991, we create delicious plant-based food that we hope will help you on your journey to a happy, meat free life. We are grateful to you for choosing Fry's and we really do believe that together we can make a difference.Made with by the Fry Family
Made with Love and Plants Since 1991Coated with a Crispy Golden CrumbA Non-GM ProductThe Vegan Standard100% Vegan friendly
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Water, Crumb 15 % (Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Salt, Dried Yeast, Antioxidant (E300), Wheat Gluten), Sunflower Oil, Predust (Cereal (Wheat Flour, Palm Fruit Fat, Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agent (E500), Colour (E150c), Salt), Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic), Potato Starch, Spices, Herbs, Herb & Spice Extracts, Wheat Fibre, Thickener (E407a), Canola Oil, Yeast Extract (Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Acidity Regulatory (E331), Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin), Batter (Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic), Raising Agent (E450i, E450ii), Canola Oil, Spice Extract (Wheat)), Protein Blend 10% (Soy Protein Isolate, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Starch (Corn, Wheat)), Bamboo Fibre, Starch (Potato, Corn), Yeast Extract, Salt, Thickener (E461), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat, Gluten, Soy For allergens see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4 - Serving size 80 g

Net Contents

320g

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

