Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Mclaren 700Ml

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey 80% Corn 8% Rye 12% Malt

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is a premium Tennessee Whiskey. A warm amber colour with aromas of sweet vanilla, this is a smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice, and a long rich finish. Jack Daniel registered his distillery in 1866, making it the oldest registered distillery in the United States. It's here in Lynchburg that every drop of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is still produced and bottled today. During its 150 year history, Jack Daniel's has won numerous gold medals around the world. Its success can be put down to the unique way in which the famous 'Old No.7' brand is made, the same way it always has - using the finest corn, rye and barley malt; pure, iron-free water from the Cave Spring in the Distillery hollow; being mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal; and aged in hand-crafted charred oak barrels. It is this unique way of making whiskey and the extra steps such as charcoal mellowing that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon. Aroma: Sweet, rich vanilla Color: Warm amber Taste: Full and Spicy; Smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice Finish: Full-bodied oak and dry apple

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey comes from the United States oldest registered distillery and is charcoal mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal. The Distillery, founded in 1866 by Mr. Jack Daniel in Lynchburg, Tennessee, is one of the most well-known producers of whiskey in the world. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made with the finest corn, rye and barley malt. Its distinctive character is a result of natural fermentation, careful distillation, and use of the Distillery’s iron-free water from the Cave Spring that runs at a constant 56° F.

Pack size: 700ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

United States

Net Contents

70

Preparation and Usage

Jack Daniel's and Cola

Lower age limit

18 Years