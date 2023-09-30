We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Crackd Plant- Based Cheeze & Broccoli Quiche 150G
image 1 of Crackd Plant- Based Cheeze & Broccoli Quiche 150Gimage 2 of Crackd Plant- Based Cheeze & Broccoli Quiche 150Gimage 3 of Crackd Plant- Based Cheeze & Broccoli Quiche 150G

Crackd Plant- Based Cheeze & Broccoli Quiche 150G

5(1)
£2.80

£1.87/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g:
Energy
1099kJ
263kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Crackd Plant- Based Cheeze & Broccoli Quiche 150G
A deliciously handmade plant-based Quiché specially created with Crackd® The No-Egg Egg®, tender broccoli florets, red peppers and smoked Applewood Vegan® cheeze, delicately seasoned and held together in a pastry crust perfect for a weekend brunch date!
Applewood Vegan® is a registered trade mark of Norseland Ltd.
The No-Egg Quiche394 kcal Per Quiché 1648 kJSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin), Water, Broccoli (16%), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Carrot Juice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Plant-Based Dairy Free Cream Alternative (Lentil Protein Preparation [Water, Lentil Flour], Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers [Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Stabilisers [Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Natural Flavours, Salt, Colourant [Beta -Carotene]), Red Pepper (6%), Applewood Vegan® Smoked Cheeze (4%) (Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener [Ccarrageenan], Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour [Carotenes], Paprika, Vitamin B12), Palm Fat, Plant-Based Diary Free Cream Cheeze Alternative (Water, Coconut Oil, Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator [Glucono-Delta-Lactone], Flavourings, Olive Extract, Vitamin B12), Crackd® The No-Egg Egg® Powder (3%) (Pea Protein, Methyl Cellulose, Gellan Gum, Calcium Lactate, Dried Inactive Yeast, Black Salt, Beta Carotene, Dextrose, Potassium Bitartrate, Guar Gum, Cellulose, Pea Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings), Grilled Onion, Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Gellan Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

We handle Mustard, Soya, Celery and Tree Nuts so may contain these allergens., Our ingredient suppliers may handle Peanuts and Sesame. Allergen Advice: See ingredients in bold, including Cereals that contain Gluten.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

150g ℮

