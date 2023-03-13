Powters Newmarket Pig 12 Pork Sausages 800G

12 British Pork Sausages For tasty tips, recipes & more visit us online!

These multi Great Taste Award winning classic English sausages are famous for their perfect balance of flavours, aromatic nutmeg, ground pepper and a unique balance of parsley and thyme. Savour our amazing PGI protected Newmarket sausage - lip smackingly lovely!

Celebrated Sausages Since 1881 We know you value both great quality and great tasting food, and when it comes to a true British favourite we know you want the best. We've been farmers and butchers since 1881, our artisan sausages are prepared in small batches and made using prime, hand trimmed pork from British pigs.

UK Protected Geographic Origin - Newmarket Sausage

Made Using the Finest Cuts of British Pork Great taste 2019 Multiple Award Winner!

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Pork (72%), Water, Rusk (Wheatflour, Water, Salt, Raising Agent E503), Salt, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Emulsifier E451, Herbs, Lemon Juice Powder, Filled into Beef Protein Casings

Allergy Information

Allergens: Refer to the ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

800g