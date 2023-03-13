We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Powters Newmarket Pig 12 Pork Sausages 800G

Powters Newmarket Pig 12 Pork Sausages 800G

£6.50

£8.12/kg

12 British Pork SausagesFor tasty tips, recipes & more visit us online!
These multi Great Taste Award winning classic English sausages are famous for their perfect balance of flavours, aromatic nutmeg, ground pepper and a unique balance of parsley and thyme. Savour our amazing PGI protected Newmarket sausage - lip smackingly lovely!
Celebrated Sausages Since 1881We know you value both great quality and great tasting food, and when it comes to a true British favourite we know you want the best. We've been farmers and butchers since 1881, our artisan sausages are prepared in small batches and made using prime, hand trimmed pork from British pigs.
UK Protected Geographic Origin - Newmarket Sausage
Made Using the Finest Cuts of British PorkGreat taste 2019Multiple Award Winner!
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Pork (72%), Water, Rusk (Wheatflour, Water, Salt, Raising Agent E503), Salt, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Emulsifier E451, Herbs, Lemon Juice Powder, Filled into Beef Protein Casings

Allergy Information

Allergens: Refer to the ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

800g

