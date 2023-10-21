Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490Ml

We know you love your clothes. We love clothes too, and we want to help you to care for them. That’s why we’ve developed Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner to keep clothes fragrant and clean long after each wash. Our fabric softener features Stay Fresh Technology, which is designed to lock in fragrance to deliver 100 days of freshness + fragrance*. With a top note of green apple, middle note of rose and a base note of sandalwood, Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner has a gorgeous, fresh fragrance inspired by the great outdoors. The Comfort Fabric Conditioner bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable**. How to use: Dose straight into your washing machine drawer. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash hands after use. You do not need to dilute. Add Comfort to your wash to help protect your clothes and leave you feeling great inside and outside every day. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. Comfort Fabric Conditioner also ensures your clothes smell their very best, wash after wash. Together, we can help protect the clothes you love. *After storage and line drying **Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve

Enjoy 100 days of freshness + fragrance* with Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner This bottle of Comfort features Stay Fresh Technology, which is designed to lock in fragrance to give clothes 100 days of freshness With a top note of green apple, mid note of rose and base note of sandalwood, Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner has a gorgeous, fresh fragrance With our clothes conditioner, let your favourite jeans fly you away to a fresh meadow with a bright blue sky – breathe in the fresh air, freshly cut grass and summer floral scents any time of year The bottle for this Comfort Fabric Conditioner is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable** Let the fresh fragrance bursts of this Comfort Fabric Conditioner take you to a happy place because when your clothes smell good, you feel good – all day long.

Pack size: 2490ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic Surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2.49 ℮