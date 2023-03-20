Olay Hyaluronic 24 Eye Gel Cream Moisturiser 15ml

Dreaming of smooth and nourished under eyes? Specifically designed for the delicate eye area, Olay's potent Hyaluronic + Vitamin B5 hydrates to plump skin around the eyes. Our lightweight and fast absorbing formula is also fragrance free and distinguishes itself with a non greasy and non sticky texture. With a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 and Nianciamide, this formula instantly cools and refreshes, delivering an instant boost of hydration and visible results.

Eye Gel Cream With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide Moisturiser with instant absorption for 24H hydration Visibly healthy and hydrated skin from day 1 Hydrates to plump skin around the eyes Specifically designed for the delicate eye area, our formula provides an instant boost of hydration and eye catching results Lightweight and quick absorbing formula that instantly cools & refreshes Fragrance Free Non-greasy & non-comedogenic (does not clog pores)

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Caffeine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethiconol, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Aminomethyl Propanol, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Preparation and Usage