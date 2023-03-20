We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Hyaluronic 24 Eye Gel Cream Moisturiser 15ml

Dreaming of smooth and nourished under eyes? Specifically designed for the delicate eye area, Olay's potent Hyaluronic + Vitamin B5 hydrates to plump skin around the eyes. Our lightweight and fast absorbing formula is also fragrance free and distinguishes itself with a non greasy and non sticky texture. With a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 and Nianciamide, this formula instantly cools and refreshes, delivering an instant boost of hydration and visible results.
Eye Gel Cream With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & NiacinamideMoisturiser with instant absorption for 24H hydrationVisibly healthy and hydrated skin from day 1Hydrates to plump skin around the eyesSpecifically designed for the delicate eye area, our formula provides an instant boost of hydration and eye catching resultsLightweight and quick absorbing formula that instantly cools & refreshesFragrance FreeNon-greasy & non-comedogenic (does not clog pores)
Pack size: 15ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Caffeine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethiconol, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Aminomethyl Propanol, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol

15ml ℮

Use on cleansed skin, massaging product around the eye area.

