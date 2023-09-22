Domestos Power Fresh Toilet Gel Lime Fresh 750ml

Domestos Pwer Frsh Toilet Gel Lime Frsh 750ml

Domestos Power Fresh Toilet Gel Lime Fresh eliminates 99.99% of germs*, leaving your toilet clean and fresh with a long-lasting lime scent. This toilet cleaner features essential oils and a 100% bio-degradable fragrance, so there will be no harsh smells left behind. While working to clean stains from your toilet bowl, it grips below the waterline to remove stubborn limescale that can build up over time, leaving your toilet disinfected, fresh-scented, and sparkling clean. Pair this limescale remover with Domestos Power 5 toilet blocks for lasting freshness with every flush. How to use: To open the child-resistant cap, squeeze pads on the sides of the cap and turn anti-clockwise. Unscrew the cap and squirt the gel evenly under the rim; leave to work, flush and use the brush as necessary. For disinfection of the toilet and for optimal results against strong deposits and dirt, leave to work for at least 30 minutes. After use, replace cap and turn clockwise until you hear a click. Domestos has been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays which can be used as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. We don't just protect families at home though, we fight poor sanitation globally too. We've helped over 29 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools; helping improve attendance and education. Support our work and help empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. *Bacteria and enveloped viruses like Vaccinia

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: <5%: Amphoteric surfactants, Cationic surfactants, Perfume. Active ingredient in 100g of product: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.4g

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

750 ℮