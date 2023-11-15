Glade Electric Refill Scented Oil Warm Apple Pie 20ml

Glade Elec Ref Scented Oil Warm Apple Pie 20ml

Light Up Moments That Matter with the Warm Apple Pie plug-in air freshener refill for home use. This limited edition plug-in refill brings festive warmth to every gathering with the scent of crisp apples and mixed winter berries blended with clove, cinnamon & nutmeg. Enjoy Glade ® Electric scented oils fragrance infused with Essential Oils for up to 100 days* (*based on 12 hours use/day on low setting). Elevate the energy with this Glade air freshener for any room, with a long-lasting authentic fragrance crafted by master perfumers. The Glade Holiday Glow Collection is a range of limited-time-only Glade scents that will surround you with holiday spirit and fragrances inspired by the joy of the season.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

Light Up Moments That Matter with the Warm Apple Pie air freshener plugin refill from the Glade Holiday Glow Collection; This limited edition plugin refill brings festive warmth to every gathering with the scent of crisp apples and mixed winter berries blended with clove, cinnamon & nutmeg; Enjoy the long-lasting authentic fragrance infused with Essential Oils, for up to 100 days* (*based on 12 hours use/day on low setting) with our air freshener plugin; Glade plug-in scents are crafted by master perfumers and infused with essential oils

Pack size: 20ML

Net Contents

20ml ℮