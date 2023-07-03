We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mars Chocolate Bars Multipack 4 x 39.4g

Mars Chocolate Bars Multipack 4 x 39.4g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 Mars = 39.4 g
Energy
732kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
24g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1858kJ

Milk chocolate (40%) with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).Fairtrade cocoa: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. Selling more of their cocoa on Fairtrade terms enables Fairtrade producers to get fairer trading conditions, stimulate social change and engage in environmental protection.100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa**100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE
Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 157.6G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts and other Nuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portions size: 39.4 g

Net Contents

4 x 39.4g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

