Mars Chocolate Bars Multipack 4 x 39.4g

Milk chocolate (40%) with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Fairtrade cocoa: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. Selling more of their cocoa on Fairtrade terms enables Fairtrade producers to get fairer trading conditions, stimulate social change and engage in environmental protection. 100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa* *100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE

Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 157.6G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts and other Nuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portions size: 39.4 g

Net Contents

4 x 39.4g ℮

Additives