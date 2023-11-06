Tesco 10 Sesame Coated Vegetable Spring Rolls 230g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 224kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (23%) [Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Yam Bean, Wood Ear Mushroom, Petit Pois, Shallot, Spring Onion], Wheat Flour, Water, Sweet and Sour Sauce [Maltose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Pineapple Juice, Tomato Paste, Maize Starch, Garlic Juice, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Colour (Paprika Extract), Wheat Flour], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, White Sesame Seeds, Coriander, Mung Bean Starch, Potato Starch, Ginger, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Hoisin Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Sesame Oil, Sugar, Colour (Curcumin), Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable roll with dip (21g**)
|Energy
|1067kJ / 255kcal
|224kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|29.2g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 230g typically weighs 210g.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review