Tesco 10 Sesame Coated Vegetable Spring Rolls 230g

Tesco 10 Sesame Coated Vegetable Spring Rolls 230g

£3.50

£1.52/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One vegetable roll with dip
Energy
224kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ / 255kcal

Mixed seasoned vegetables wrapped in pastry, coated in white sesame seeds, with a sweet and sour sauce sachet.
crunchy Sesame Seeds WITH SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (23%) [Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Yam Bean, Wood Ear Mushroom, Petit Pois, Shallot, Spring Onion], Wheat Flour, Water, Sweet and Sour Sauce [Maltose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Pineapple Juice, Tomato Paste, Maize Starch, Garlic Juice, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Colour (Paprika Extract), Wheat Flour], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, White Sesame Seeds, Coriander, Mung Bean Starch, Potato Starch, Ginger, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Hoisin Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Sesame Oil, Sugar, Colour (Curcumin), Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

230g

