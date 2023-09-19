Tesco British Pork Chops 350g

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Instructions: For best results pan fry. 13-14 mins Lightly oil and season chops with salt and pepper. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook chops on a medium heat. Turn occasionally. Allow chops to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Instructions: For best results pan fry. 13-14 mins Lightly oil and season chops with salt and pepper. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook chops on a medium heat. Turn occasionally. Allow chops to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Instructions: 16-18 mins Lightly oil and season chops with salt and pepper. Place chops under a pre-heated medium/high grill. Turn occasionally. Allow chops to rest for 5 minutes before serving

Instructions: 16-18 mins Lightly oil and season chops with salt and pepper. Place chops under a pre-heated medium/high grill. Turn occasionally. Allow chops to rest for 5 minutes before serving

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

From Trusted Farms Hand trimmed by butchers, on the bone for a fuller flavour

From Trusted Farms Hand trimmed by butchers, on the bone for a fuller flavour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023