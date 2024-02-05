Nakd Protein Bar Peanut Butter 45g

Dates & Peanut Bar with Natural flavouring

Get ready to go nutty for the NEW nākd. Peanut Butter protein bar. Our Peanut Butter protein bars are chock full of 100% natural ingredients, no added sugar and 7g of plant protein to boost you through even the busiest of days. The combination of dates and nuts are also a recipe for chewy peanutty perfection, mmm.

Fruit and nuts that don't taste like fruit and nuts but are just fruit and nuts. That's nuts. nākd. Peanut Butter protein bar is free from gluten and dairy and made from 100% natural ingredients. The perfect alternative to chocolate, these snacks have no sticky syrups or added sugars like you would find in other protein bars. All of that and it contributes towards one of your five a day!

100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from! No added sugar - only natural sweetness 7g Plant Protein Gluten Free Dairy Free Suitable for Vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 45G

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Dates 39%, Peanuts 30%, Peanut Butter 10%, Peanut Flour 10%, Chicory Fibre 10%, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece.

Net Contents

45g ℮