New
Tesco Beef Bolognese Fresh Ravioli 300g

Tesco Beef Bolognese Fresh Ravioli 300g

£2.00

£6.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1532kJ
363kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.41g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 786kJ / 186kcal

Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with ricotta full fat whey cheese, cooked beef, tomato purée and red wine.
Our fresh egg pasta ravioli is made in Italy by a family run business. Fresh egg pasta parcels a filling of slow cooked beef bolognese made with red wine and tomato puree, with full fat ricotta cheese.Fresh Egg Pasta Made in Italy Fresh Italian egg pasta parcels filled with beef Bolognese slow cooked with red wine
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Water], Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (7%), Tomato Purée, Cooked Beef (6%), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Red Wine, Dried Potato, Water, Wheat Fibre, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Carrot, Flavouring, Chicory Fibre, Spices, Garlic, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Olive Oil, Yeast, Herbs.

Allergy Information

May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using EU beef and EU & non-EU wheat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

