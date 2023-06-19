We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken 41g
image 1 of Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken 41gimage 2 of Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken 41g

Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken 41g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.70

£1.71/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of our Meal Suggestion contains:
Energy
2446kJ
581kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

low

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

low

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.7g

low

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

low

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ

Recipe mix for sweet chilli chicken.Full recipe available at maggi.co.ukFor other authentic and delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
What’s cooking? Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken BreastMaggi Warm ‘n’ Tangy Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken* Breast makes it easy to prepare a Juicy Chicken meal in the oven with no stress or mess with the cooking bag included. Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty spices, including zingy ginger and spicy cayenne pepper, the smell of this Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast will make your tastebuds water! You can also be assured that we use no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in this recipe.To make a 2 of your 5 a day meal, why not pair your Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast with a serving of stir-fried vegetables and egg-fried rice with peas? For the recipe visit maggi.co.uk*Chicken not included
Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, delicious and nutritionally balanced food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Maggi believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. We cook the difference with ingredients you know and love. With a little bit of you, and a little bit of Maggi.If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Halloumi?
Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Warm 'n' tangyNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 41G

Ingredients

Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Ginger (2.2%), Red Cayenne Pepper (1.1%), Black Pepper, Turmeric), Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Garlic (5.5%), Salt, Onion, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Contains Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

41g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make it juicyIncludes Seasoning & Cooking BagSimply add: Chicken + Vegetable + Rice + EggsWhat's Cooking?Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast!Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty spices, including zingy ginger and spicy cayenne pepper.Method40 min. Serves 41 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add 4 chicken breasts. Add the seasoning from the sachet.2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place the dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.3 Cook for 35-40 minutes (30-35 minutes for 6 x skinless chicken thighs). Remove from the oven leaving dish to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with stir-fried vegetables and egg fried rice with peas - see our serving suggestion below.Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.Meal Suggestion 2 of your 5 a day††For 2 of your 5 a day serve with stir-fried vegetables and egg fried rice with peasYour Shopping List:4 x 150g skinless chicken breasts200g uncooked rice2 tbsp vegetable oil2 eggs, beaten200g peas, defrosted450g pack stir-fry vegetablesTips for BalanceUsing a wholegrain brown rice can increase your fibre intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Packet Sauces, Mixes & Cook in a Bag

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here