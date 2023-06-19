Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken 41g

Recipe mix for sweet chilli chicken. Full recipe available at maggi.co.uk For other authentic and delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk

What’s cooking? Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Maggi Warm ‘n’ Tangy Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken* Breast makes it easy to prepare a Juicy Chicken meal in the oven with no stress or mess with the cooking bag included. Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty spices, including zingy ginger and spicy cayenne pepper, the smell of this Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast will make your tastebuds water! You can also be assured that we use no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in this recipe. To make a 2 of your 5 a day meal, why not pair your Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast with a serving of stir-fried vegetables and egg-fried rice with peas? For the recipe visit maggi.co.uk *Chicken not included

Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, delicious and nutritionally balanced food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®. Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Maggi believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. We cook the difference with ingredients you know and love. With a little bit of you, and a little bit of Maggi. If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Halloumi?

Warm 'n' tangy No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 41G

Ingredients

Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Ginger (2.2%), Red Cayenne Pepper (1.1%), Black Pepper, Turmeric), Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Garlic (5.5%), Salt, Onion, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Contains Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

41g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make it juicy Includes Seasoning & Cooking Bag Simply add: Chicken + Vegetable + Rice + Eggs What's Cooking? Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast! Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty spices, including zingy ginger and spicy cayenne pepper. Method 40 min. Serves 4 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add 4 chicken breasts. Add the seasoning from the sachet. 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place the dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks. 3 Cook for 35-40 minutes (30-35 minutes for 6 x skinless chicken thighs). Remove from the oven leaving dish to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with stir-fried vegetables and egg fried rice with peas - see our serving suggestion below. Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function. Meal Suggestion 2 of your 5 a day† †For 2 of your 5 a day serve with stir-fried vegetables and egg fried rice with peas Your Shopping List: 4 x 150g skinless chicken breasts 200g uncooked rice 2 tbsp vegetable oil 2 eggs, beaten 200g peas, defrosted 450g pack stir-fry vegetables Tips for Balance Using a wholegrain brown rice can increase your fibre intake.

