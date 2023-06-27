We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Meat Free Slow Roasted Tasty Bites 60G

Fridge Raiders Meat Free Slow Roasted Tasty Bites 60G

£1.25

£2.08/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

This pack contains:
Energy
543kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ/218kcal

Roast flavoured chopped and shaped fava bean bites with seasoning.
We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance.We're talking bites that are full of beans, with protein and fibre, for snacking satisfaction that lasts.Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge. Because life's too full for empty snacks.
Source of ProteinMade with satisfyingly good bean proteinPacked with plant powered goodness
Pack size: 60G
Source of Protein

Ingredients

Fava Beans (65%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Starch, Fava Protein, Thickeners (Carageenan, Agar, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Gum Arabic), Natural Flavouring, Wheat Fibre, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Psyllium Fibre, Dextrose, Hydrated Pea Protein, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Sage, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Spice Extract, Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Soya and Sulphites. Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles Meat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

60g ℮

