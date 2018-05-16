New
Mug Shot Pasta Chicken & Mushroom 64G
Per Pot:
- Energy
- 1085kJ
-
- 256kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.0g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.48g
- 25%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 411kJ/97kcal
Product Description
- Pasta in a chicken & mushroom flavour sauce.
- Take a mug shot moment!
- When you're on the go, take time out for a few delicious minutes with mug shot, the warm, comforting, convenient flavour-packed snack. For the perfect pick me up, wherever you're heading.
- Less than 2% Fat
- 256 Kcal Per Pot
- Made with natural flavours
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 64G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Mushroom, Garlic Powder, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Sugar, Sea Salt, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Sodium Polyphosphate, Trisodium Phosphate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Parsley, Dried Soya Protein, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Ground Black Pepper, Colour (Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Egg, Mustard and other Gluten sources. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before end: See base of pot.Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Let's Make this Perfect
- 1. Remove the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 200ml).
- 2. Stir thoroughly, leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through.
- 3. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.
Number of uses
This represents one serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.
Recycling info
Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pot (264g)
|Energy
|411kJ/97kcal
|1085kJ/256kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|46.5g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.6g
|Protein
|3.6g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.56g
|1.48g
|Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this pot it weighs 264g (approx.)
|-
|-
|This represents one serving
|-
|-
|All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 264g serving)
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.
