Air Wick Air Freshener Refill Jasmine Bouquet 228Ml

Air Wick Air Freshener Refill Jasmine Bouquet 228Ml

Air Wick A/Fresh Refill Jasmine Bouquet 228ml
Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh is Air Wick’s first aerosol-free and best ever automatic air freshener. Our latest odour neutraliser is designed for long lasting fragrance release to tackle bad pet, bathroom and kitchen smells for up to 70 days. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWK UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.
Fragrances lasts up to 70 days based on lowest settingFill your home with a true to nature experience of wild jasmine and frangipani flowers blended with a warmth of spiced cinnamon.3x Adjustable settings for a release of fragrance at desired intensity
READ SAFETY & CAUTION TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. Before inserting refill, check device switch is in OFF position. Direct device away from face before switching on. Device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. Follow carefully directions for use supplied with your device. CAUTION: Use only as directed with your Air Wick device. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in well ventilated areas. Slippery on hard surfaces. Some hard surfaces may become damp when sprayed. In case of contact with surfaces, wipe immediately with damp cloth. DO NOT spray directly onto surfaces, pets, pet bedding, foods or fabrics. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovens and fireplaces. NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD. Disposal: according to local regulations. Dispose of the empty refill or recycle.

