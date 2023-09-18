Tesco Finest Green Olive and Rosemary Sourdough 400g

Sliced white sourdough bread made with green olives, black olive tapenade and rosemary.

We use a naturally fermented starter dough to give this loaf its characteristic tangy flavour, combined with Spanish green olives and black olive tapenade for an extra burst of flavour. It's slowly proved to allow the flavour to develop and create the bread's soft open texture. Crafted by our expert bakers Made with Spanish green olives, black olive tapenade and rosemary

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Green Olives (9%), Olive Tapenade (2%) [Black Olives, Water, Olive Oil, Tomato, Capers, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt, Cornflour, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Oregano], Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rosemary, Malted Barley Flour, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g