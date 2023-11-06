We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest 10 Mini Keema Pies 250g

Tesco Finest 10 Mini Keema Pies 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£2.20/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pie
Energy
160kJ
38kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ / 183kcal

Spiced lamb mince cooked gently with onions for a rich flavour, combined with peas and topped with crunchy poppadom crumb.
10 Mini Keema Pies with a crunchy poppadom crumb
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (53%), White Onion, Tomato Paste, Petit Pois (9%), Water, Poppadom Crumb [Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Spices, Water, Nigella Seed, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Fenugreek, Dextrose, Fibre, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Dextrose, Sugar, Spices, Herbs, Maize Starch, Salt, Bell Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Turmeric Extract, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice Powder.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Lamb from UK, EU and New Zealand.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

250g

View all Party Food & Antipasti

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here