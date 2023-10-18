T. Dinner Crackers Silver 8pk

Pull both ends at arms length firmly and sharply away from

Not for sale to persons under 12 years of age.

CHRISTMAS CRACKERS. FIREWORKS SUITABLE FOR INDOOR USE. MUST BE SOLD AS PACKAGED. 12” Christmas Cracker approx - CATEGORY F1 Not for sale to persons under 12 years of age. NEC: 8 x 0.000624g SAFETY INFORMATION! DO NOT PULL SNAP OUTSIDE PARTY CRACKER. PULL CRACKER AWAY FROM FACE. Do not pull near eyes or ears. Pull both ends at arms length firmly and sharply away from face, food, breakable objects, other people and pets. Do not remove snap. Please retain this information for future reference. 8 Christmas Crackers Each containing a gift, hat, snap and motto. WARNING! Adult supervision required. Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts which could represent a choking hazard. Please dispose of packaging safely.

12 inch crackers 2 designs per retail pack 8 crackers per pack bingo themes game content silver raffia ties Perfect place setting for your christmas table complete with beautiful red and green foliage cracker designs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023