Tesco Wooden Hanger With Clip 5 Pack

Store in a cool, dry place Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight Do not store in direct sunlight

Keep dry and not use for hanging wet garments or fabrics

Keep dry and not use for hanging wet garments or fabrics

Natural style, to make you a easy life. Don't use for hanging wet garments or fabrics.

Keep trousers/skirt in place, keep wardrobe in well organized.

Sturdy construction, heavy duty, with natural texture. Keep trousers/skirt in place, keep wardrobe in well organized. 360 degree swivel chromed metal hook to hang items easily on any closet rod, towel bar or standard size door. Natural style, to make you a easy life. Don't use for hanging wet garments or fabrics.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023