Charlie Bigham's Cherry Bakewell Pudding 2 x 110g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Deliciously sweet cherry compote, topped with a light almond & Madagascan vanilla frangipane, sprinkled with flaked almonds. delicious with crème fraîche.

After hundreds of requests, I thought it was finally time to create a range of proper puds. For the perfect way to round off an evening, serve our lusciously fruity cherry bakewell with a large spoonful of crème fraîche.

Oven Cook in 15 Mins Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Cherries (37%), Sugar, Free-Range Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ground Almonds (7%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Flaked Almonds, Natural Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Almond Extract, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate*, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Secret ingredient: obsession, *Don't worry, this is part of Baking Powder to help Sponge rise

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

220g ℮