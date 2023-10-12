We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simple Refreshing Kind To Skin Shower Gel 450ml

1.6(12)
£1.75

£0.39/100ml

Smile, it's simple. Simple has been the expert in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skincare and skin cleansing products suitable for all skin types. From this, we have learnt that if something is as delicate and precious as skin, it deserves only the kindest care. Simple says no to artificial perfumes, colours, and harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Instead, we use only the purest possible, skin-loving ingredients, so you can trust all our products to be kind to sensitive skin. Choose Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Shower Gel to clean and refresh your skin. A refreshing shower gel for dry skin with cucumber extracts and pro-vitamin B5, but no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Simple's luxury shower gel is a perfect blend of ingredients to awaken and revitalise your skin. This body wash has been dermatologically tested and approved, therefore it is an excellent shower gel for dry or sensitive skin. For best results, squeeze the Simple Kind to Skin natural shower gel onto a sponge or on your hands. Next, gently massage the shower gel over your skin to form a rich lather. Then, simply rinse thoroughly and follow with a face wash. When using our Refreshing Shower Gel, avoid contact with eyes.
Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Shower Gel is the perfect blend of ingredients to clean and energise your skinSimple's sensitive skin experts created a shower gel that is perfect for even the most sensitive skinSimple Refreshing Shower Gel is enriched with cucumber extracts and pro-vitamin B5This body wash contains no artificial perfume, colour, or harsh chemicals that can upset your skinThis shower gel for dry skin is dermatologically tested and approvedSqueeze our sensitive body wash onto a sponge or your hands. Gently massage over your skin to form a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes
Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Panthenol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Menthyl Lactate, Dipropylene Glycol, Propanediol, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

450 ℮

