Paradiso Citra IPA 330ml

Paradiso Citra IPA 330ml
£1.60
£NaN/null

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic-Free Beer
  • Hops
  • Chinook, Cascade Simcoe, Citra & Columbus
  • This IPA radiates citrus fruit from the moment you pour it to the second you finish that last sip with a satisfied sigh. The bright, sharp twist of bitterness on the end makes you want to dive back in for one more.
  • Never more ABV 0.5%
  • Alcohol-Free
  • Per Can 61 Calories
  • Gluten Free
  • World Beer Awards - United Kingdom Bronze
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Lactose (Milk), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat

ABV

0.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store and enjoy chilled.Best before See base of can

Name and address

  • Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • 46 St Nicholas St.
  • IP1 1TT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • 46 St Nicholas St.
  • IP1 1TT,
  • UK.
  • bigdropbrew.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy78.9kJ/18.5kcal
Fat0.1g
(of which saturates0.1g)
Carbohydrates3.6g
(of which sugars2.0g)
Protein<0.5g
Salt0.1g
