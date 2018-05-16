Paradiso Citra IPA 330ml

Product Description
- Alcoholic-Free Beer
- Hops
- Chinook, Cascade Simcoe, Citra & Columbus
- This IPA radiates citrus fruit from the moment you pour it to the second you finish that last sip with a satisfied sigh. The bright, sharp twist of bitterness on the end makes you want to dive back in for one more.
- Never more ABV 0.5%
- Alcohol-Free
- Per Can 61 Calories
- Gluten Free
- World Beer Awards - United Kingdom Bronze
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Lactose (Milk), Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat
ABV
0.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store and enjoy chilled.Best before See base of can
Name and address
- Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd,
- 46 St Nicholas St.
- IP1 1TT,
- UK.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy
|78.9kJ/18.5kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|(of which saturates
|0.1g)
|Carbohydrates
|3.6g
|(of which sugars
|2.0g)
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
