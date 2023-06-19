Loacker Classic Double Chocolate Wafers 90G

Crispy cocoa wafers with chocolate cream filling (75%). Loacker sustainable cocoa farming program Our "Cocoa Farming Program" ensures both quality and sustainability. Find out more about it

More than Good* * A cream made with chocolate refined with fine flavor cocoa from Ecuador.

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa 9%, Soy Flour, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass) 5% in the Cream Filling, Skimmed Milk Powder, Hazelnuts, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier Soy Lecithins, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Concentrated Apple Juice, Spices, Bourbon Vanilla Pods

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Almonds.

Produce of

Product of Italy. Fat-Reduced Cocoa from the EU

Net Contents

90g ℮