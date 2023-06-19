Grace Exotic Chips Tostones 75g

Double-cooked, pressed plantain slices. Our Grace Exotic Chips snacks should be enjoyed as part of an active lifestyle, including regular exercise.

Our Tostones are made by cutting and cooking green plantain, then are pounded flat into thick slices before cooking a second time until golden. The result is a truly unique crunchy snack experience, full of delicious, natural flavour. Great for dipping!

Kettle Cooked Quality Since 1922 The snack with real crunch! Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Plantain (85%), Palm Oil, Sea Salt (Fortified with Iodine and Fluoride)

Produce of

Product of Ecuador

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

75g ℮