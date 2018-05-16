Capsicana Mexican Tasty Taco Jalapeno & Spices Seasoning Mix 28G

Product Description
- Capsicana Mxcn Tasty Taco Jal & Spices S/Mix 28g
- Our Tasty Taco Seasoning Mix is based on a traditional Mexican recipe called Cochinita Pibil and contains orange oil to give it a delicious fruity flavour. Tacos are an authentic Mexican dish, consisting of a small hand sized tortilla topped with filling. They are a delicious, versatile and fun way to eat-try them with chicken, beef, pork, seafood, vegetables or cheese.
- Latin Flavour
- Serves 4 in 15 mins
- Chilli rating - Medium Mild - 2
- Made with Jalapenos & Mexican Oregano
- Perfect with Chicken, Beef or Vegetables
- Ideal For Marinades, Barbecues, Oven Baking or Fajitas
- Non GM
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Cumin, Paprika, Cinnamon, Chipotle Chilli, Black Pepper, Jalapeno Chilli, Cloves, Pimento, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Red Pepper, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Dextrose, Herbs: (Mexican Oregano, Thyme, Bay), Dried Tomato, Orange Oil, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
Return to
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|315kcal/1322kJ
|Fat
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|of which sugars
|28.3g
|Protein
|9.14g
|Salt
|10.00g
