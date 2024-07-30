Twister Pineapple Ice Cream Lolly 80ml

Twister Pineapple Ice Cream Lolly 80ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Portion = 80 ml/71g
Energy
292kJ
70kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 411 kJ

Strawberry-lemon fruit ice with lemon fruit ice with lemon lime flavour and plant based pineapple ice cream. Responsibly made for kids¹¹Find out more on: WWW.ICECREAMJOY.COM
New recipe with a twist³³New recipe -made with pea proteinMade with Fruit Juice²²From concentrate
70 KcalGluten freePlant BasedWithout Artificial Colours and Flavours
Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice² (5.5%), Strawberry Juice² (4, 5%), Fructose, Pineapple Juice² (1.5%), Soluble Fibre, Coconut Fat, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum), Flavourings, Black Carrot Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Pea Protein, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Colours (Chlorophylls, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, ²From Concentrate

Allergy Information

May contain Almonds and Milk.

Net Contents

80ml ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

