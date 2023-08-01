We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2G
image 1 of Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2Gimage 2 of Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2Gimage 3 of Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2Gimage 4 of Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2Gimage 5 of Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2G

Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2G

4.8(69)
Write a review

£7.50

£11.11/kg

Persil Colr Prot 3 in 1 Wsh Cpsls 32 Washes 675,2g
Persil 3 in 1 Colour Protect Washing Capsules help to keep colours bright, while providing outstanding stain removal, even in a quick and cold wash. They are Persil's fastest-dissolving capsule, even in quick and cold washes, so you can use them with confidence in the most energy-efficient programmes. Our laundry capsules are designed to keep colours bright, while reducing bobbles on your clothes and removing stains – because a laundry detergent that’s tough on stains doesn’t have to be tough on colour too. Their formula contains plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients, and they deliver a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every capsule**. Persil laundry capsules are now packaged in cardboard packaging that’s recyclable and plastic free*. How to use: Use 1 capsule for standard soiling and soft/medium water (3–5 kg load). Use 2 capsules for heavy soiling and hard water or a larger (6–8 kg) load. Pop the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before adding your laundry. Don’t overload your machine. If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. Don’t use a pre-wash. Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. Always keep capsules away from children. This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. Wash your hands after handling the capsule. †**vs previous capsule in plastic tub *excluding glues and varnishes
Persil 3 in 1 Colour Protect Washing Capsules keep colours bright and reduce bobbles wash after washThese washing capsules offer outstanding stain removal even in cold washesOur fastest-dissolving laundry detergent capsules, even in quick and cold washesGet a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every laundry capsule**Persil laundry capsules now come in recyclable, plastic-free packaging* and have a †lower carbon footprint per capsule**These 3 in 1 Colour laundry capsules contain plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients
Pack size: 0.6752KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 15-30%: Nonionic surfactants, Soap, Anionic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

32 ℮

View all Washing Capsules & Pods

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here