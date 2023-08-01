Persil Colour 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2G

Persil Colr Prot 3 in 1 Wsh Cpsls 32 Washes 675,2g

Persil 3 in 1 Colour Protect Washing Capsules help to keep colours bright, while providing outstanding stain removal, even in a quick and cold wash. They are Persil's fastest-dissolving capsule, even in quick and cold washes, so you can use them with confidence in the most energy-efficient programmes. Our laundry capsules are designed to keep colours bright, while reducing bobbles on your clothes and removing stains – because a laundry detergent that’s tough on stains doesn’t have to be tough on colour too. Their formula contains plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients, and they deliver a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every capsule**. Persil laundry capsules are now packaged in cardboard packaging that’s recyclable and plastic free*. How to use: Use 1 capsule for standard soiling and soft/medium water (3–5 kg load). Use 2 capsules for heavy soiling and hard water or a larger (6–8 kg) load. Pop the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before adding your laundry. Don’t overload your machine. If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. Don’t use a pre-wash. Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. Always keep capsules away from children. This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. Wash your hands after handling the capsule. †**vs previous capsule in plastic tub *excluding glues and varnishes

Persil 3 in 1 Colour Protect Washing Capsules keep colours bright and reduce bobbles wash after wash These washing capsules offer outstanding stain removal even in cold washes Our fastest-dissolving laundry detergent capsules, even in quick and cold washes Get a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every laundry capsule** Persil laundry capsules now come in recyclable, plastic-free packaging* and have a †lower carbon footprint per capsule** These 3 in 1 Colour laundry capsules contain plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients

Pack size: 0.6752KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 15-30%: Nonionic surfactants, Soap, Anionic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

32 ℮