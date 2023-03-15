We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pepsi Regular 8 X 330Ml

Pepsi Regular 8 X 330Ml
£4.20
£0.16/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
257kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ/18kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Product composition varies in the EU, visit www.info.pepsico.eu for details
  • Pepsi, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Pack size: 2.64L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Storage

Best before end - See base of cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy78kJ/18kcal257kJ/59kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.6g15g
of which Sugars4.6g15g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.01g0.03g
Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Full of sweeteners even though it isn't "diet"

1 stars

It is no longer "regular" - they've added sweeteners to the recipe even though this isn't a "diet" product.

