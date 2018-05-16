Onken 0% Fat Strawberry Yogurt 450G

Product Description
- 0% Fat Strawberry Yogurt with Vitamin D
- With vitamin D* + Gut support**
- Immunity* & gut health**
- *Vitamin D contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- **Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- Better taste. Better you!
- New improved recipe? But it was already so delicious we hear you say! In our mission to make our 0% fat range taste even better, it's now not only thicker & creamier. But with added vitamin D, it's better for you too! Not to mention it is also good for your gut health!
- 0% Fat
- Thick & Creamy
- Quality from the dairy experts
- Gluten Free
- High in Protein
- No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk), Strawberries (10%), Sugar, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Thickeners (Fruit Pectin, Guar Gum), Beetroot Juice Extract, Black Carrot Juice Extract, Vitamin D, Contains Live Cultures: Lactobacillus Acidophilus and Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: see date on lid.Keep refrigerated Once open enjoy within 3 days
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
- www.onken.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|311kJ/75kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|of which sugars
|11.6g
|Protein
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.45g
|Vitamin D
|1.05µg (21%)
|Calcium
|130mg (16%)
|Vitamins / Minerals Per 100g %†
|-
|†% = Daily reference intake of an average adult
|-
