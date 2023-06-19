We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 St Clements Cheesecakes 150G

£3.50

£2.33/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cheesecake
Energy
1111kJ
267kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17.6g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.5g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 356kcal

Lemon cheesecake on a biscuit base, topped with lemon and orange sauce and sweet glaze.
Creamy lemon & yogurt cheesecake topped with hand piped St Clements sauce
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (30%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yogurt (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Butteroil (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Orange Concentrate, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Lutein), Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g

