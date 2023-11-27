Brita Maxtra Pro Marella Cool Blue Filter Jug 2.4L The most sustainable Brita filter ever: 50% bio-based plastics have been used for the cartridge lid and barrel

With BRITA every tap becomes a source of fresh tasting water that never runs out. The BRITA water filter jug for your daily life convenience. The BRITA Marella features: - Innovative 4-stage filtration with natural activated carbon from coconut shells and ion exchanger pearls: filters trace impurities such as certain herbicides, pesticides and pharmaceuticals and reduces taste-impairing chlorine and metals like lead and copper - BRITA Memo counts down the time of cartridge usage and flashes after 4 weeks to remind you to change and recycle the filter cartridge. - Can be opened with one hand for refilling thanks to the comfortable flip-lid - Dishwasher safe (except BRITA Memo) Be part of the change. Because every plastic bottle counts. With every BRITA product, you are actively helping to reduce the number of plastic bottles that could end up in waste. The carbon footprint of BRITA filtered water is already up to 25x less than for bottled water. But we are constantly working on reducing it further. We believe that the shift to using more sustainable materials in our products, like bio-based plastics, plays a critical role in reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and helps to reduce carbon emissions. BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 for drinking water filters. German Quality and Design - since 1966.

BRITA - A sustainable alternative since 1966!

TÜV - SÜD - Safety tested, Production monitored, Food grade quality, tuv-sud.com/ps-cert ISCC Certified - 50% Bio-Based Plastic Mass Balance Approach FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C005891, www.fsc.org

Our All-Rounder with the innovative BRITA filtration technology: 150L of fresh filtered water in 4 weeks with just one cartridge, fitting in standard fridge doors, BPA-free and dishwasher-safe (except digital indicator) Easy one-hand filling with the flip-lid, digital Lifetime Indicator BRITA Memo measures time to remind on filter exchange Features a spout cover protecting your filtered water from dust and other impurities in the kitchen Trust the innovative MAXTRA PRO 4-stage filtration with natural activated carbon and ion-exchanger pearls: pure and fresh water, full aroma in your coffee and tea and reliable limescale protection Filters impurities such as certain herbicides, pesticides and pharmaceuticals, reduces taste-impairing substances such as chlorine, limescale and metals like lead and copper Improved filter performance: BRITA's new innovative micro-mesh reduces microparticles ≥ 30 μm. 4x better than our previous BRITA MAXTRA+ filter cartridge - ideal for older pipework Good for you, good for the environment: helps to save hundreds of plastic bottles with a carbon footprint up to 25x less than bottled water and is always available just a tap away Sustainability is not a fad for us: we have been recycling our cartridges since 1992. Remember to recycle your BRITA MAXTRA PRO Cartridge Full capacity of 2.4L for 1.4L fresh filtered water. Need for even more fresh filtered water? Check out BRITA Marella XL, BRITA Style XL and BRITA Flow German Quality and Design - since 1966: BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 brand for drinking water filters. Fresh great tasting water for just a few pence per litre With PerfectFit for optimal filtration guarantee with BRITA MAXTRA PRO filters Included: 1x BRITA Marella Water Filter Jug in Blue, 1x MAXTRA PRO ALL-IN-1 filter cartridge

