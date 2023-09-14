We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Layer Cake

Vegetarian

Chocolate flavoured sponge cake layered with a caramel flavour filling and caramel sauce, covered with milk chocolate and decorated with mini milk chocolate buttons and milk chocolate curls.
Whether it is to share with friends, or you fancy an afternoon treat, reach for a delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Layer Cake. Filled with layers of Cadbury caramel sauce & caramel crème, all coated in Cadbury chocolate & decorated with a Cadbury Dairy Milk topping, this large caramel & chocolate cake is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face! Our Caramel whole cake is the perfect treat for an indulgent dessert at family get-togethers, an afternoon snack with a cup of tea, or for bringing into work for leaving parties. This large cake is ready to serve, so you can simply cut it up and enjoy!
Love Cake?Have you tried Crunchie or Caramel Cake Bars for another delicious treat?
Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International groupAll trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group
Covered in Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Cadbury Dairy Milk toppingsLayered with Cadbury caramel sauce & caramel cremeSuitable for vegetariansServes 8Ready to eat - perfect for a teatime treat & sharing with friends

Ingredients

Caramel Flavour Filling (23%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings], Milk Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Caramel Sauce (13%) [Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Unsalted Butter, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Salt, Gelling Agents (Pectin, E401), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mini Milk Chocolate Buttons (4.5%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Soya Flour, Milk Chocolate Curls (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts., This cake does not contain Dairy Cream

Number of uses

8 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Serving tip: Remove the cake from all packaging and place on a serving plate. Cut with a sharp knife dipped in hot water and dried.

