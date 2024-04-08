We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cooked Ham 10 Slices 325G

Tesco Cooked Ham 10 Slices 325G

£5.00

£1.54/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
163kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494kJ / 117kcal

Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
British Pork Cured British pork, slow cooked for succulence
Pack size: 325G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Mineral Sea Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

325g e

