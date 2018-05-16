New
Nissin Soba Instant Japanese Curry Cup Noodles 90G
Product Description
- Instant Wheat Noodles with A Curry Seasoning Sauce Japanese Style.
- It doesn’t get any more authentic than this Japanese curry! Nissin Soba Japanese Curry Instant Wok Style Noodles Pot combines the mouth-watering taste of classic Japanese curry with the power of a vegetarian wok-style noodle dish. Enjoy the taste of aromatic vegetables expertly balanced with the subtle heat of traditional Asian herbs and spices.
- They're quick to prepare – just remove the cap and lid and fill the cup with boiling water up to the inner line, then put the cap back on and after 3 minutes drain the water through the holes. Stir in the contents of the sachet and get ready to ignite your taste buds with sweet curry flavours. These easy instant noodles are perfect for a quick yet satisfying lunch or snacks, and you can enjoy them at home or at work! Asian Blast – the original Flavour explosion.
- European Vegetarian Union - v-label.eu
- After preparation: 180g
- Lincensed by: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Japan.
- No. 1 in Japan*
- Wok Style Instant Noodles
- Unique easy drain lid for an Asian Blast of flavour
- Ready in 3 mins
- Recyclable packaging
- *From the inventor of the instant noodle
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 72, 3% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant (E306), Acidity Regulator Citric Acid)], Seasoning Sauce 22, 1% [Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Water, Water, Dextrose, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Soya, Milk), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E627, E631), Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder (3, 6% in Seasoning Sauce), Salt, Spices (Onion, Garlic, Cinnamon, Clove), Tomato Powder, Modified Starch, Vinegar, Colour (E150c)], Carrot, Cabbage, Roasted Onion
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame.
Storage
Best before end: see base.
Produce of
Produced in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1 Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
- 2 Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes.
- 3 Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap.
- Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminium lid.
- 4 Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Nissin Foods Kft.,
- Momofuku u. 4.,
- H-6000 Kecskemét.
Distributor address
- Premier Foods Group,
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Chadha Oriental Foods,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
Return to
- Premier Foods Group,
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Chadha Oriental Foods,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Herts,
- England,
- AL7 1HW.
- Consumer relations: www.nissin-foods.eu
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g prepared product
|Energy
|874 kJ / 208 kcal
|Fat
|8,2 g
|of which saturates
|3,9 g
|Carbohydrate
|27,3 g
|of which sugars
|5,8 g
|Protein
|5,1 g
|Salt
|1,4 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.