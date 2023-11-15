We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Finish Ultimate All in One Regular 30 Dishwasher Tablets 387g

From the #1 Recommended brand*, Finish Ultimate dishwasher tablets, provides advanced clean on your dishes and glasses, 1st time everytime.
Finish Activelift Technology Targets stubborn 48H Dried-on Stains, without the need to pre-rinseProvides our advanced cleaning experience for your dishesAnd gives you a diamond shine
Pack size: 387G

Ingredients

"Ingredients: Ingredient Decleration: www.rbeuroinfo.com 15 - <30% non-ionic surfactants, 5-<15% oxygen-based bleaching agents, polycarboxylates, phosphonates. Contains enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase). Contains perfumes (BENZYL BENZOATE, GERANIOL)."

Preparation and Usage

"Usage instructions:Usage: 1. Use with dry hands. 2. Do not tear apart. 3. Do not unwrap or break. Dissolves completely in the wash. 4. Place one tab per wash in the DRY dispenser. 5. Do not place in cutlery basket. 6. For best results use eco/auto cycles.WRAPPER-FREE, WITH BIODEGRADEABLE, 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILMThe built-in salt function is effective in soft/medium & hard water up to 26°e/21°dH. If your water is harder, performance can be improved by adding Finish Salt. To protect the quality of the Ultimate tabs, always reseal the pack after use and store away from heat and moisture. Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results. Packaging to be recycled only if emptied completely."

