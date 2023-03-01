We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Newfoundland Menopause Test X 2

Newfoundland Menopause Test X 2

5(1)
Write a review

£10.00

£5.00/each

Newfoundland Menopause Test X 2For more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.
At-home self-test to detect levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) as an indicator of onset menopause.FSH Rapid Test MidstreamSymptoms to look out for:- Irregular periods- Vaginal dryness- Hot flashes- Chills- Night sweats- Sleep problems- Mood changes- Weight gain and slowed metabolism- Thinning hair and dry skin- Loss of breast fullness
Urine sampleResults in 3 minsOver 99% accurate

Net Contents

2 x Menopause Test

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1 Remove the cap and place the absorbent tip in your urine stream or in a collected urine sample for 10-15 seconds.2 Remove the tip from the urine, replace the cap and place the test on a flat surface.3 After 3 minutes, your result can be read. Do not interpret the results after 10 minutes.

View all At Home Testing Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here