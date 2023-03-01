Newfoundland Menopause Test X 2 For more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.

At-home self-test to detect levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) as an indicator of onset menopause. FSH Rapid Test Midstream Symptoms to look out for: - Irregular periods - Vaginal dryness - Hot flashes - Chills - Night sweats - Sleep problems - Mood changes - Weight gain and slowed metabolism - Thinning hair and dry skin - Loss of breast fullness

Urine sample Results in 3 mins Over 99% accurate

2 x Menopause Test

Instructions

1 Remove the cap and place the absorbent tip in your urine stream or in a collected urine sample for 10-15 seconds.

2 Remove the tip from the urine, replace the cap and place the test on a flat surface.

3 After 3 minutes, your result can be read. Do not interpret the results after 10 minutes.